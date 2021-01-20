Cattle breeder/raiser, gardener and retired carbon black plant worker, Wilber’s love of family, community and God does not end with his death. Leslie Wilber Dugat, Jr., age 88, passed away on January 17, 2021 surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by continuing to live life to the fullest.

Wilber was the epitome of a Godly servant: he served his family, he served his community, and he served his God. Wilber was a deacon in the Baptist church for 50 years, serving as deacon at various churches throughout his life: Old River Baptist, Chireno Baptist and Martinsville Baptist. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for many years, serving his community in innumerable ways. Wilber served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army while stationed in Germany. He worked faithfully for the J.M. Huber Corporation in their carbon black facility in Baytown, Texas for over 30 years. Wilber also earned his Associates Degree from Lee College in Baytown while working toward a degree to teach mathematics. He spent his life guiding, teaching and mentoring many people throughout his life in innumerable ways. He was larger than life to many, so good of a man it was hard to believe, and somehow still infinitely human through all of it. There are few men who loved as much like Christ as he did; unwavering, devoted, and giving. The impact he left on this world is more than most with more power and influence can lay claim to and the heartache he leaves behind is profound.

Leslie Wilber Dugat, Jr. was born to Leslie Dugat, Sr. and Margaret Cole Dugat on August 27, 1932 in their home in Dayton, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Madine Benton Dugat, and four children: Anita Dugat Greene, Nancy Dugat Martin and husband Jimmy Martin, Cynthia Dugat, Eularian Dugat and wife Autum Dugat; eleven grandchildren, Benton Greene and wife Glenavin Greene, Mary-Margaret Greene LeDoux and husband Adam LeDoux, Brian Martin, Kyle Martin and wife Lola Martin, Matthew Worrell, Jacob Worrell and wife Amanda Worrell, Leia Dugat-Scherer and husband Larry Scherer, Logan Dugat, Amber Dugat Widmier and husband Geoff Widmier, Erica Dugat and husband Jason Cowan, Aaron Dugat and wife Rachel Dugat; thirteen great-grandchildren with two more expected this year. Wilber is also survived by his sister Lynelle Dugat Sikora and husband Daniel Sikora, brother Douglas Dugat and wife Liz Dugat, sisters-in-law, Mildred Benton, Maline Smesny, Doloris Benton, and Geri Fowler and husband Don Fowler, Judy Coons; also numerous nieces and nephews. Wilber was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Margaret Dugat; two brothers: Verlin Dugat and wife Oletia, Larry Dugat, Sr. and wife Heidi; brothers-in-law, Eldon Benton, Ronnie Benton, Gerald (Bud) Benton, and Louis Smesny; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard Benton and Ruby Scott Benton and son-in-law Thomas Greene.

Services for Mr. Dugat will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at Old River Baptist Church with Rev. George Ohmstede, Rev. Danny Biddy and Rev. Ronnie Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons: Brian Martin, Kyle Martin, Matthew Worrell, Jacob Worrell, Benton Greene, Aaron Dugat and Logan Dugat; and his grandson-in-laws: Larry Scherer, Geoff Widmier, and Jason Cowan.

