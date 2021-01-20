Sallie Norris, 86, of Diboll passed away on January 12, 2021. Sallie was born October 20, 1934 in the Parsonage in Onalaska Texas to her parents Charles and Maurine Weimer.

Sallie lived her early years in Diboll and graduated from Diboll High School in 1951. She then went on to attend Pineywoods college and worked many years for different employers in the East Texas area.

Sallie married James “Jake” Norris on July 25, 1963 and she joined him in Liberty Texas where Jake adopted Sam and they continued to live for 40 years on Norris Hill. Sallie gave birth to two children, Peggy Marie Mansell and Frank Samuel Norris. She was preceded in death by Peggy. Sallie and Jake went on to adopt James Harrison and Katrina Kay Norris.

Sallie returned Home to Diboll in 1998 after Jake’s death. She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist church and Calvary Baptist Church in Liberty for over 30 years. Her home church was Ryan Chapel United Methodist Church, in Diboll.

Mrs. Norris was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Weimer and Maurine Rivers Weimer, her husband James “Jake” Norris, her son James Harrison Norris, her daughter Peggy Marie Mansell, her brother Jewell “JT”, her daughters-in-law Ramona Freeman Norris and Vivian Arthur Norris.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Charlene Ryan of Diboll; son, Sam Norris of Rockport; daughter, Katrina Hagan and her husband Daniel of Diboll; daughters-in-law, Charlene of Houston and Mary Pritchett of Lorton VA, 13 grandchildren 27 great grandchildren and two great children on the way. She has numerous nieces nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many other relatives and friends who will miss her forever.

Services for Mrs. Norris will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton Texas, with Reverend Charles Weeks, III officiating.

Visitation for Mrs. Norris will be 12:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM on Saturday. Interment will follow at Norris Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Serving as pallbearers will be Jim Murphy, Darrell Diehl, Alan Gardner, Chet Stanford, Ben Stanford and Wade Williamson. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Hagan, Tommy Diehl Jr, Sam Norris, Joey Archer, Eric Parker, William Weeks and Richard Wall Jr.

