Jay Len Green, Jr., 74, of Dayton passed away on January 18, 2021 in Kingwood. He was born September 9, 1946 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Jay Len Green, Sr. and Evelyn Cherry Green.

Jay was a lifelong resident of the Dayton and Cleveland area. Jay attended Dayton Schools. He worked for many years as a truck driver for the City of Dayton and retired from Waste Management. Jay was a hard-working man that enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching westerns. He loved being with his family especially when everyone gathered together. He will always be missed by those that knew and loved him.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jay L. Green, III, stepson, Wesley Cryer and brother, Jay Green. He is survived by his children, Murphy Green, Sr. and wife Billie and Tonya Collins and husband Milton; his girlfriend, Donna Burge; his extended family, Christy Morris and wife Sherri and Yolanda Qualls and husband Marc; his grandchildren, Courtney Green and fiancé Patrick Hebert, Murphy Green, Jr. and girlfriend Destiny Emmert, Megan Collins and girlfriend Natalie Mantiel, Heather Collins and fiancé Dalton Black, Kyliegh Gwin, Kloeigh Stephens, and Kreager Stephens; great-grandchildren, Bode Ellis Hebert, Murphy Green, III, Chasin Black, Wyatt Black, Colby Black, Christian Villegas, Isabella Villegas and Julian Villegas; sisters-in-law, Norma Shanks and Darlene Banks; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Jay Len Green will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Interment will follow at Greenville Cemetery in Kenefick. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

