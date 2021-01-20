Adelene Graves Stevens, 96, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Texas to William F. Graves and Rena Nottingham Graves. Adelene was very involved in the Dayton community throughout her life. She joined the First Baptist Church of Dayton in 1937. She was a Charter Member and former President of Lambda Alpha Sigma, member and Treasurer of Dayton Historical Society, member and former Secretary for both The Friends of the Library and Magnolia Park Cemetery Alliance. She retired as Vice President for Dayton State Bank after working for 25 years.

In 2010 at the age of 86, Adelene began to document her family’s history from 1860 to 2014. The narrative was compiled on her computer and the 791 page document included many photos and other memorabilia. Adelene will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Will & Rena Nottingham Graves; husband of fifty-three years, J.R. Stevens; brothers F.M. “Blackie” Graves, Gordon Graves, and J.W. “Dubby” Graves; sisters, Lois Graves Moore, Glenda Graves Lowe, and Faye Graves Ash.

Adelene is survived by her son, Robert Ross “Rob” Stevens and wife Diane Stanton Stevens of Huntsville, TX; grandsons, Jeffrey R. Stevens and wife Alison Stevens of Lincoln, Nebraska, Adam G. Stevens and wife Angie Stevens of Denton, Texas; great-grandsons, Cole and Lane Stevens of Lincoln, Nebraska; a host of nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and special friends, Sue and Tony Park.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday, January 22, 2021 in Magnolia Park Cemetery with a graveside service to follow. Due to possible inclement weather conditions, visitation and services may be moved inside to Sterling Funeral Home. Please check back on the website for updated information.

Due to COVID19, we do require the use of face masks for all attendees. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Dayton Historical Society in memory of Adelene.

