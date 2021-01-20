Terry Lynn Cropper, “The Breadman”, 70, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas. Mr. Cropper was born on October 9, 1950, to the late Raymond Joseph Cropper and Bertha Marie Merwin in Port Arthur, Texas. Mr. Cropper was a retired boilermaker for Texaco. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and beloved grandfather. He was a faithful servant of the Lord. Mr. Cropper loved his bible and God. He was a history buff with interests in vintage cars, WWII airplanes, and ships. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Mr. Cropper is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Joseph Cropper and Bertha Marie Merwin.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Patricia Anne Cropper of Port Arthur, Texas; sons Brandon Keith Cropper and wife Camilla of Wichita Falls, Texas, Christopher Lynne Cropper and wife Sarah of Groves, Texas; stepson, Odis Mearl Lamar and wife LaVonda of Oklahoma; brother, Raymond Joseph “Pinky” Cropper Jr. and wife Jennifer of Lakeside, Texas; sister, Raeleen Marie Cropper of Nederland, Texas, Dona Zo Harrington of Cleveland, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Bryan Chance cropper, Claire Cropper, Calli Cropper, Max Cropper, Chloe Lamar, Lyndsey Lamar, Logan Lamar, and many other loving relatives and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle, 220 FM 105, Evadale, Texas 77656 with Pastor Steve McMullin officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, January 21, 2021, starting at 1:00 P.M. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Lynn Cropper, “The Breadman” please visit our Tribute Store.

