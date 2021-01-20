Splash pad approved for the City of Cleveland

By this summer, children in Cleveland will be enjoying a new splash pad that was unanimously approved by Cleveland City Council during the Jan. 18 meeting. Construction of the splash pad project, at a cost of $174,697, will be performed by PTI Sports and Recreation of Goodrich, Texas.

The 60-foot X 35-foot splash pad will be located at Campbell Park in the footprint of the old municipal swimming pool, which was closed and backfilled a few years ago due to maintenance issues and safety concerns.

The splash pad is designed to provide a safer recreational space for children. With little or no standing water, there is no need for lifeguards, as the pool required, or other supervision.

This rendering from PTI Sports and Recreation shows the design of the new splash pad for Cleveland.

The splash pad design is customized to make it uniquely Cleveland.

“It was suggested that the old water tower is part of the City’s history,” PTI’s Mitch Evers said in a presentation to Council last December.

A scaled-down version of the water tower was then incorporated as one of the main water features, along with a hoop spray, water cannons and ground sprayers. The City opted to go with a water-to-waste system for the splash pad to avoid the costs of purifying, filtering and adding chemicals to a recirculated water system.

Now that the project is approved by Council, the next step is engineering, which is estimated to take up to six weeks, and then construction for another four to six weeks. The estimated completion time is between March and April.

“We will continue to move forward and find amenities for the older children and teenagers,” City Manager Bobby Pennington told the Council. “When the swimming pool was taken out years ago, I looked for ways to add amenities to that park. I think this will be an asset for the children of Cleveland.”

