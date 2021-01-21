Cora Lee Williams, age 83 of Cleveland, Texas peacefully passed away Saturday morning, December 26, 2020. Cora Lee had completed cancer treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, however, she drew her last breath making plans for the days ahead, gazing at her flowers from the front porch. She was born February 3, 1937 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to parents Lionel Perryman and Ruth Yantis Perryman Lancaster who preceded her in death as did her beloved younger sister, Sharon Lynn Holland.

Her young years were spent in several Louisiana and Texas towns, including Lake Charles, Lafayette, Corpus Christi and Victoria, Texas. She loved learning from the nuns at a Lafayette Catholic school. She learned about the Holy Trinity – not to be mistaken for the Louisiana culinary term of the same name! She was an active Girl Scout (a future leader of Blue Birds and Boy Scout Den Mother.) She adored dancing, particularly at Galveston’s Balinese Ballroom, competed in roller skating dances, won several local beauty contests; one being Ms. Victoria. She was a runway and print model as well as the muse for her dear friend, Nolan Miller (costume designer) before his Hollywood career (Dynasty, Charlie’s Angels, and Hart to Hart, to name a few.)

Cora Lee’s high school years was a mix of a half-day of school with afternoons/evenings working to support her family. She loved the Home Economics class and her talent was evident as she made her own clothes. After she married, she made matching outfits for her two daughters and play clothes for her son. One year she tackled outfits for an entire school choir – 50 pink dresses and 40 red vests. Her sewing expertise led Sakowitz stores of Houston to hire her as sewing instructor.

Cora Lee loved learning and added typing, shorthand and bookkeeping to her skill set. She was employed by attorneys, Toshiba (Houston Galleria) and lastly, retired after 15 years as Financial Administrative Assistant, in 2002 from Texas A & M University in College Station.

She then relocated to Cleveland to be closer to her youngest daughter and two grandchildren. She loved being an active “Grammy” with her grandkids and growing fresh vegetables, fruit trees, her many beds of lilies, roses and most anything that bloomed.

She loved cooking and helping friends, determining to make a friend in almost every circumstance – the vendor working on a home project or a grocery store cashier. Throughout her life, there were ups and downs, pain and joy, sadness of what was lost and not “yet” to be. She always had hope and found solace in her Bible, gardens, family and friends. She always believed in a new sunrise and a new beginning! Self-pity and hard­ heartedness were not in her vocabulary much less her demeanor. She cared not to focus

on death, though, knowing it is a road we all travel. Cora Lee did not want a “fuss” made at her passing but when asked what would she like, she responded “just scatter me among my roses.”

We find comfort knowing she is at home, in peace. She is dearly loved and will be missed until we meet again.

Survivors include: Her children: Bethina Sherman McCool and husband Joseph, April Sherman McCreight, and Myles Sherman and wife Teffell. Grandchildren: Alexandra Peacock, Marshall and Luke McCreight, Sydney, Brodie and Carter Sherman, and Kelly McCool. Great grandchildren: Isabella, Zachary, Ty, Jazlyn, Jaden, Olivia and Levi. Niece and Nephew: Christine Krys Holland and Trey Holland; Dear friends: Roy Reisner and numerous cherished friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 28th, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with pastor Tony Hines officiating.

