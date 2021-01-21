Jane Rae Hemmick, 62, of Houston, Texas, passed away January 10, 2021. Jane was born on July 21, 1958 to the late Ralph Eugene Hemmick Jr. and Katheryn Maude Harris in Beloit, Wisconsin. She was the most kind and giving person that had so much love to give. Some of the things that she loved were cats, her children, and a clean house. She truly enjoyed being a mom. It didn’t matter if she didn’t have anything, she would find a way to express how much she loved and cared for people. If you needed the shirt off her back, she would give it to you.

Some of the things that us kids loved in particular, was her money cakes, cards, and home cooked meals. She was so beautiful on the inside and out. She taught all of us how to have love and respect for one another and ourselves.. Her life lessons never stopped, and that was one of the things that we loved the most about her. You could truly feel her love even when she wasn’t close to you. She saw beauty in the little things that most people would overlook. Growing up we didn’t have much, but none of us even cared because we didn’t need materialistic things to have fun, she took what we had and made it so valuable. We are thankful for her and all the memories that we got to share with her. She will be deeply missed.



Jane is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Timothy Hemmick.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Timothy Todd Schemehorn Of Houston, Texas, Mark Soos of Wisconsin; daughters, Cali Rae Schemehorn and fiance Timothy of Houston, Texas, Madysen Mae Smith and husband Trenton of Hardin, Texas; sisters, Stacy Meyer and husband Randy, Mary Kay Cristo, Pat Kerwin, many other loving relatives and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, 7:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Cremation to follow. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, January 21, 2021,, from 5:00 pm until service time at Faith & Family. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jane Rae Hemmick please visit our Tribute Store.

