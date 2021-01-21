Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 19, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 19, 2021:

  • Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Public Intoxication
  • Diaz, Nicolas De Jesus – Public Intoxication
  • Housley, Andre Torrel – Possession of a Firearm
  • Madden, Shay Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Simpson, Robert William – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Veach, William Rockwood – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Note: The mugshots for Nicolas Diaz and Shay Lee Madden were not available as of 9 a.m., Jan. 21.

