Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 19, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 19, 2021:
- Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Public Intoxication
- Diaz, Nicolas De Jesus – Public Intoxication
- Housley, Andre Torrel – Possession of a Firearm
- Madden, Shay Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Simpson, Robert William – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violate Promise to Appear
- Veach, William Rockwood – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
Note: The mugshots for Nicolas Diaz and Shay Lee Madden were not available as of 9 a.m., Jan. 21.