Charlie Albert Boone, 79, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was born on Saturday, March 1, 1941 in to Jessie Lee Boone and Alice Boone, both of whom have preceded him in death. Charlie was also preceded in death by his son, Steven Ray Boone, brothers, Leroy, Buddy, Sonny Roger, and Wesley Boone. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Wilma Novak; children, Linda Diane, Laura Denise Johnson and husband Dean, James Allen Boone and wife Nicole, Gary Nelson Boone and wife Patricia; brothers, Kenneth Boone, Tommy Fisher; sisters, Carolyn, Sandra, and Brenda Fisher; grandchildren, Wendy Newberg, Rebbecca Johnson, Nicole Barrera, Rachel Price, Casandra Price, John Price, Jessica Penticoff, Steven Boone, Jr., Bethany Boone, Marinda Boone, Madison Boone, Colby Boone, Justin Boone, Michael Boone, Abby Boone, Austin Boone, Kaitlyn O’Connel, P.J. O’Connel; numerous great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

