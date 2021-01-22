Nancy C. Wofford left to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Wayne, on January 16, 2021. She was embraced by her sister Janice and her daughter, Heather, as she transitioned home to heaven.

Nancy was born Nancy Clarice Lane on October 20, 1944 to Robert and Maxine Lane in Fort Worth, Texas. She was blessed with a little sister, Janice Lane, in 1953. She had a wonderful childhood spent with grandparents and cousins on the ranch in Albany, Texas, summers on the lake in Fort Worth with friends and her dogs, and Sundays spent singing in the choir at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church in Fort Worth.

After graduation from Arlington Heights High School in Ft. Worth in 1962, Nancy attended North Texas University in Denton Texas, where she met the love of her life, Wayne. They married in 1963 and welcomed a son, Gray, in 1964, after moving to Houston. They were blessed with a daughter, Heather in 1971. Nancy enjoyed her life as a full-time mom and caregiver to her family.

In 1986, having raised her children, she went on to the first of many social work jobs at 60+ of 1960, a part of Northwest Assistance Ministries, as director of the senior citizens center. She loved helping her group with scheduled daily activities, home visits, medical care, meals, outings and her favorite, assisting these seniors on trips to places like Nashville, New York, Branson & even Cozumel. She was a proud member of the Houston FM 1960 Rotary Club for over 10 years & was the proud recipient of the Rotarian of the Year award in 1993-1994.

When she was not busy with her family and giving back to her community, you could find her on the tennis courts showing off her wicked backhand. Nancy was also a talented artist and loved using her gift to inspire and teach others to paint. She loved to dance, sing & was an amazing cook. She had a huge heart and was drawn to helping others. She had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was contagious.

Wayne & Nancy retired to Coldspring, Texas in 2000. They bought a boat, some fishing gear, 10 acres of land and built their forever home to relax into the slower pace of the country. It didn’t take long though before Nancy was involved in the Cape Royale board of directors, the United Methodist Church and local food pantry, Care/Share, Missions, Inc. where she acted as president for 5 years with Wayne at her side.

She was blessed with a granddaughter, Sydney in 2009 & a grandson, Koby, in 2012. The children were the light of her life & completed her dream of being a Grammy. She loved visiting them in Malaysia during their time overseas, yet she celebrated the day they moved back to Texas. She and her babies could be found feeding the deer, making cookies, taking golf cart rides and watching Disney movies. She loved every conversation, school event, hosting summer Grammy Camps at her home and basically any chance to spoil them rotten.

Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Gray Wofford Jr. , her husband Wayne Gray Wofford, Sr. and her parents Robert and Maxine Lane.

Nancy is survived by her precious fur-babies, Lizzie and Mr. Pickles, her daughter, Heather Lane Wofford- Albrecht, her son-in-law Kenneth David Albrecht and grandchildren Sydney Gray Albrecht and Koby David Albrecht; her sister, Janice Lane-Lauten and husband Steve Lauten, nephew Justin Lauten and wife Libby Lauten with great-nephews Bryson and Todd Lauten, her niece Becca Mendosa and husband Brandon Mendosa with great-nephew Charlie Mendosa and great-niece Lane Mendosa, her brother-in-law Gene Wofford and wife Edwina Wofford, her brother-in-law John Wofford and wife Carol Wofford and multiple nieces and nephews that she loved so much.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held outdoors on January 29th at 11:00 am at Pearls in the Pines Venue located at 397 State Highway 156 in Point Blank, Texas. Lunch will be provided following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following charities close to Nancy’s heart:

Wounded Warrior Project – woundedwarriorproject.org (for online donations enter 931 S. Cape Royale Drive, Coldspring, TX 77331 when prompted)

Coldspring United Methodist Church, Coldspring, Texas

Care/Share Mission, Inc., Coldspring, Texas

