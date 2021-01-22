Melton Royce Pipes, 73, of Huffman, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in Atascocita, Texas. Melton was born March 16, 1947, in Maud, Texas, to parents Melvin Pipes and Nelia Mae Clark Pipes.

Melton had lived in Dayton and was a 1965 graduate of Dayton High School. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Huffman. Melton graduated from University of Texas in 1970. He went on to begin his career as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and continued his civilian career with U.S. Air and Southwest Airlines. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.

Melton was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby Pipes, James Pipes, and Curtis Pipes; sisters, Helen Pipes and Carolyn Collett.

He is survived by his children, Shawn Paulson and wife Victoria and Connie Savage and husband Lowell; grandchildren, Lauren Savage, Garrett Paulson and wife Megan, Wyatt Paulson, Molly Savage, Maggy Savage; brother, Carl Pipes, niece, Abbie Reid and husband Daniel; great-nephew, Cooper Reid; numerous other nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Melton will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

