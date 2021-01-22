Iris Muriel Taylor, 85, of Old River, TX passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX. Mrs. Taylor was born on June 13, 1935, to the late Henry Allen Gray and Eula Mae Ausband.



Mrs. Taylor is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, H.A. Gray, Carlton Gray, Ollie Lloyd Gray, and Wayne Gray; sister, Peggy Guidry; son, Charlie Taylor; grandsons, Michael Gary Shannon II and Eric Boriths; 1 grandaughter; 2 great-granddaughters; and son in law, Michael Shannon.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lee Charles Taylor; sons, Buster Hudspeth and wife, Carol Ann of Thicket, TX, Clifton Fregia and wife, Tonya of Old River, TX, Garland Taylor and wife, Brenda of Hardin, TX, and Jimmy Taylor of Hardin, TX; daughters, Glenda Shannon of Hull, TX, Debbie Sue Faircloth of Old River, TX, Darnell Taylor Shaw of Toledo Bend, TX, and Brenda Fondon of Daisetta, TX; sister, Zelda Wright of LaPorte, TX, 2 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many other loving family and friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, TX at 11:30 A.M with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 10:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.



Honoring Mrs. Taylor as pallbearers will be Buster Hudspeth, Josh McCreight, Allen Jordan, Casey Shows, Frank Stephenson, and Glenda Shannon. Honorary pallbearers are Trey Shannon and Nicholas Parker. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Iris Muriel Taylor please visit our Tribute Store.

