Abelina Luna, 38, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born on Sunday, May 2, 1982 in Bay City, Texas. Abelina was preceded in death by her grandmother, Maria C. Medina. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 17 years Miguel Gonzales; children, Angel Mixaali Gonzales, Juan Antonio Gonzales, Arianna Lissaette Gonzales; parents, Salvador Luna and Modesta (Medina) Luna; brothers, Salvador Luna, Mario Luna and wife Mariela; Carolina Lopez and husband Camilo, Leticia Aranda and husband Roberto, Margarita Juarez and husband Jose; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Services for Abelina are pending at this time.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

