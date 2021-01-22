Darrell Glenn Pyle, 66, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, October 19, 1954 in Houston, Texas to James Kenneth Pyle and Velma Maxine (Mackey) Pyle, both of whom have preceded him in death. Darrell was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Nichelle Collins, sister-in-law, Carmen Pyle, aunt, Dean. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Michelle Kay Collins Pyle; children, Rhonda Kay Pyle Junek and husband Shannon, Tina Renee Shrum and husband Michael, Darrell Glenn Pyle, Jr. and wife Christena; brothers, Garry Lenn Pyle, Sr., Kenneth Wayne Pyle and wife Donna; sisters, Debra Ann (Pyle) Bowersox and husband Ray, Theresa Annette (Pyle) Justice and husband Tad; grandchildren, Andrew and Madison Junek, Haley Shrum, Zachary Evans, Laney Shrum, Saranne Pyle, Noah and Brienna Pyle; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

