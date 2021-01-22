Good Deed Alert: Thank you to men filling Plum Grove potholes

Dear editor,

When I pulled back into our subdivision (59 Estates) in Plum Grove, there were two young men trying to fill up potholes on their own.

I asked them if they were from the city and they said no, that they were just doing it on their own. I tried to give them money to help pay for the materials and their time and they refused to take it.

I don’t know their names and I don’t know who their parents are. But I can tell you this, right now they appear to have more concern for their community than Liberty County or Plum Grove officials.

Young men, if you are reading this, as a Plum Grove resident, I thank you. Ever think of running for City Council?

Stephen Horne, Sr.

Plum Grove, Texas

