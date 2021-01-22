Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 20, 2021:

Baldwin, Louis Wayne III – Theft of Property

Blanchard, Elishia – Parole Violation

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Burns, Brent Edward – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation-Assault/Family Violence

Chisom, Ralyn Michelle – Theft of Property

Davis, Justin Gabriel – Violation of Protective Order

Dilbeck, Thomas Gene – Driving While Intoxicated

Dowling, Johnathan Brandon – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Francis, Joseph Thomas – Accident Involving Damage

Hanson, Lisa Colette – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Hargrave, Shannan Denise – Revocation of Community Supervision

Platt, Heaven Leigh – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sanders, Travis Lee – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated

Weatherly, Phillip Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Baldwin, Louis Wayne III

Blanchard, Elishia

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol

Burns, Brent Edward

Chisom, Ralyn Michelle

Davis, Justin Gabriel

Dilbeck, Thomas Gene

Dowling, Johnathan Brandon

Hanson, Lisa Colette

Hargrave, Shannan Denise

Platt, Heaven Leigh

Sanders, Travis Lee

Weatherly, Phillip Lee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

