Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 20, 2021:
- Baldwin, Louis Wayne III – Theft of Property
- Blanchard, Elishia – Parole Violation
- Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Burns, Brent Edward – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation-Assault/Family Violence
- Chisom, Ralyn Michelle – Theft of Property
- Davis, Justin Gabriel – Violation of Protective Order
- Dilbeck, Thomas Gene – Driving While Intoxicated
- Dowling, Johnathan Brandon – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Francis, Joseph Thomas – Accident Involving Damage
- Hanson, Lisa Colette – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Hargrave, Shannan Denise – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Platt, Heaven Leigh – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Sanders, Travis Lee – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated
- Weatherly, Phillip Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more