Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 20, 2021:

  • Baldwin, Louis Wayne III – Theft of Property
  • Blanchard, Elishia – Parole Violation
  • Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Burns, Brent Edward – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation-Assault/Family Violence
  • Chisom, Ralyn Michelle – Theft of Property
  • Davis, Justin Gabriel – Violation of Protective Order
  • Dilbeck, Thomas Gene – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Dowling, Johnathan Brandon – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Francis, Joseph Thomas – Accident Involving Damage
  • Hanson, Lisa Colette – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Hargrave, Shannan Denise – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Platt, Heaven Leigh – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Sanders, Travis Lee – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Weatherly, Phillip Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
