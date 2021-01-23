Dale Adams, 51, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Baytown. He was born April 19, 1969 in Lubbock, Texas to parents Joe Adams, Jr. and Avis Pearl Guilliams.Adams.

Dale had been a resident of Dayton since 2018 and was a former resident of Hemphill, Texas. Dale was married to his wife, Desa, for five years but they had been together for 20 years. He was a quality control specialist in the pipeline business. He loved his children and grandkids. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, knives and his dogs. He also enjoyed music and karoke.

Dale is preceded by his mother, Avis Adams and his brother-in-law, Jerry Vanlandingham. He is survived by his wife, Desa Adams; father, Joe Adams, Jr; children, Shelby Stephens and husband Austin and Cameron Markey; grandchildren, Lawson Stephens and Avalee Stephens; brothers and sisters, Joe Fields and wife Betty, Ronnie Adams and wife Julie, Karen Vanlandingham, Debbie Pietz and husband Robert, Patsy Adams, Faith Mack and husband Clendon and Glen Adams and wife Maria; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Services for Dale Adams will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. The family will receive friends from noon till service time.

