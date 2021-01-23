George Guadalupe Gutierrez, 62, of Dayton, Texas was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Mr. Gutierrez was born on April 19, 1958 to the late Enrique Blanco Gutierrez and Celia Rocha in Brownsville, Texas. Mr. Gutierrez was a loving father, dear brother, and beloved Pawpaw. He was an all around good guy who loved to feed his loving family and friends with his cooking, grilling, and smoking meats. He was a true faithful servant of God. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Mr. Gutierrez is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Johnny Gutierrez and Antonio Cordova.



Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Whitney L. Gutierrez and husband Jeremy of Dayton, Texas, Christopher G. Gutierrez and wife Becky of Michigan, Jennifer L. Combs and husband Justin of Austin, Texas ; sisters Tina Neff and husband Van of Mt. Belview, Texas, Corina Brown and husband Rick of Georgetown, Texas, Maria Balderas of Cypress, Texas; brothers, Enrigue X. Gutierrez of Baytown, Texas, Richard Rocha and wife Lynn of Midland, Texas, Gerald Gutierrez of Baytown, Texas, Alfred Gutierrez and wife Deborah of Baytown, Texas; grandchildren, Ava C. Sanders, Nylah N. Bushnell, Amelia L. Gutierrez, Madison C. Gutierrez; many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and a host of friends. Services to be held at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of George Guadalupe Gutierrez, please visit our Tribute Store.

