Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 21, 2021:

Barringer, Terry Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property, Hold for Hill County-Failure to Appear and Hold for Hill County-Bail Jumping

Burns, Charles Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Edwards, Jordan Delano – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, No Lights on Bicycle, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violation of Driver’s License Restrictions and Failure to Appear

Greenhaw, Jerry Austin Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Theft of Property or Criminal Mischief

Henry, Tyler Dustin – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Payne, Kenneth – Disorderly Conduct

Barringer, Terry Lee

Edwards, Jordan Delano

Henry, Tyler Dustin

Payne, Kenneth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

