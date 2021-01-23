Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 21, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 21, 2021:

  • Barringer, Terry Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property, Hold for Hill County-Failure to Appear and Hold for Hill County-Bail Jumping
  • Burns, Charles Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Edwards, Jordan Delano – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, No Lights on Bicycle, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violation of Driver’s License Restrictions and Failure to Appear
  • Greenhaw, Jerry Austin Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Theft of Property or Criminal Mischief
  • Henry, Tyler Dustin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Payne, Kenneth – Disorderly Conduct
  • Barringer, Terry Lee
  • Edwards, Jordan Delano
  • Henry, Tyler Dustin
  • Payne, Kenneth

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.