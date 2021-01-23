Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 21, 2021:
- Barringer, Terry Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property, Hold for Hill County-Failure to Appear and Hold for Hill County-Bail Jumping
- Burns, Charles Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Edwards, Jordan Delano – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, No Lights on Bicycle, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violation of Driver’s License Restrictions and Failure to Appear
- Greenhaw, Jerry Austin Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Theft of Property or Criminal Mischief
- Henry, Tyler Dustin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Payne, Kenneth – Disorderly Conduct