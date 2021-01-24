Glen Alan Everett, 83, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Glen was born on September 29, 1937 in Killeen, Texas to parents Wesley Everett and Henrietta Bankston Everett.

Glen was a longtime resident of Dayton and a former resident of Huffman and Pasadena. He and his wife Winnie were married for 58 years. He was a superintendent of maintenance over the helicopters at Tenneco. Glen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Liberty Ward. He enjoyed going to church and helping everyone. He loved being with his grandchildren.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Winnie; daughter, Glenda Kay Everett Escobar and husband Felix and son, Travis James Everett; grandchildren, Everett Escobar and wife Breana, Aaron Escobar and wife Michelle, Daniel Escobar and Krystopher Everett; great-grandchildren, Boston Escobar and Esther Escobar; sister, Norma Jean Good; also other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Everett will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, January 25, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

