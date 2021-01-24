Wallace Staples, 87, of Dayton passed away on January 20, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Mr. Staples was born May 12, 1933 in Auburn, Maine to parents, Charles and Olive Staples.

Wallace had been a resident of Dayton for the past 20 years and was formerly of Clear Lake. He proudly served his country for over 24 years in the United States Air Force before retiring. Wallace also retired from NASA. He was a member of the VFW Post in Liberty. He enjoyed boating and water sports. Wallace loved his family and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Vose Staples of Dayton; his daughter, Lori Zumpano and husband Craig; his sons, Gary Staples, Randy Staples and wife Chantal and Scott Staples; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sabrina, Joshua, Anna, and Gabriella; also 10 great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

