Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 22, 2021:
- Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth – No Driver’s License
- Godfrey, Edmond Celeste – Hold for Harris County-Non-Payment of Child Support
- Johnson, Juan Carlos – Aggravated Assault, Robbery and Continuous Violence Against the Family
- Jones, Michael Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Keigley, James Paul – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violation of Promise to Appear
- Lafleur, Christopher – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Latour, Daniel Wayne Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Williams, Calvin Robert – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Delivery of Marijuana
- Williams, Kayla Monique – Evading Arrest
Note: A mugshot of Calvin Robert Williams is not available as of noon, Sunday, Dec. 24.