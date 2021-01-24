Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 22, 2021:

Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth – No Driver’s License

Godfrey, Edmond Celeste – Hold for Harris County-Non-Payment of Child Support

Johnson, Juan Carlos – Aggravated Assault, Robbery and Continuous Violence Against the Family

Jones, Michael Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Keigley, James Paul – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violation of Promise to Appear

Lafleur, Christopher – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Latour, Daniel Wayne Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Williams, Calvin Robert – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Delivery of Marijuana

Williams, Kayla Monique – Evading Arrest

Note: A mugshot of Calvin Robert Williams is not available as of noon, Sunday, Dec. 24.

