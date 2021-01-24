Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 22, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 22, 2021:

  • Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth – No Driver’s License
  • Godfrey, Edmond Celeste – Hold for Harris County-Non-Payment of Child Support
  • Johnson, Juan Carlos – Aggravated Assault, Robbery and Continuous Violence Against the Family
  • Jones, Michael Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Keigley, James Paul – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violation of Promise to Appear
  • Lafleur, Christopher – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Latour, Daniel Wayne Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Williams, Calvin Robert – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Delivery of Marijuana
  • Williams, Kayla Monique – Evading Arrest

Note: A mugshot of Calvin Robert Williams is not available as of noon, Sunday, Dec. 24.

