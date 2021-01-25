Cleveland man killed in accident Friday

A 26-year-old man, Gustavo Burgos, 26, of Cleveland, was killed around 11:17 p.m. Friday in a one-vehicle accident on the US 59 North feeder, just north of FM 2025.

Burgos, driving a black 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck exited the roadway and crashed into a wooded area on the east side of the feeder. Burgos was unresponsive when police officers arrived.

He was later pronounced dead at the crash scene by Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller. An autopsy was ordered.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Burgos,” said Capt. Scott Felts.

Burgos is in the care of Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland.

