Hilario Zeferino Cepeda, 68, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, October 21, 1952 in Monterrey, Mexico to Mateo Jose Cepeda and Francisca Cepeda Molina, both of whom have preceded him in death. Hilario was also preceded in death by his sister, Maria Elena Cavazos. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 40 years Maria Cepeda; two children, Joshua Cepeda and wife Cristina, Evelyn Rodriguez and husband Angel; 3 brothers; 5 sisters; grandchildren, Daniela Cepeda, Sarai Sanchez, Ismael Sanchez, Elize Cepeda, Kairos Rodriguez; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Hilario will be held at Neal Funeral Home on January 26, 2021 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Hilario will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Hilario will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Javier Zuniga officiating.

