Gladys Mae Dickey, 87, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born on Monday, March 27, 1933 in Prairie City, Oregon. Gladys was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Peters, father, Cecil Peters, brother, Norman Peters, sister, Jerri. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 70 years Max “Gene” Dickey; children, Greg Dickey and wife Sandra of Cleveland, Texas, Max Dickey, Jr. of Cleveland, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer Letter and husband Josh of Gresham, Oregon, Eric Dickey of San Francisco, California; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

