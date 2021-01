The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 23, 2021:

Burton, Kendrick Elton – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Davis, Stephon Heywood – Public Intoxication

Koprin, Lauren Faith – Abandoning or Endangering a Child

Prestage, Julie Cathleen – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Valdez, Carlos – Failure to Appear

