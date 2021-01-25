Student shot clinic coming to Dayton ISD’s WWJH

A mobile vaccination clinic is coming to Woodrow Wilson Junior High in Dayton on Jan. 27. This clinic will offer low-cost vaccinations for Tdap and meningococcal meningitis. It is being organized through Vax-a-nation, which operates through the Texas Department of State Health Service’s Vaccines for Children program.

This is a federally funded program that provides low-cost vaccinations to children 18 years of age or under who are uninsured or underinsured throughout Texas.

Vax-a-nation has been in business for 20 years and has provided millions of injections at schools, businesses and churches, among other locations. In addition, countless influenza, vitamin B-12 and travel vaccinations are offered.

These vaccines will be administered by well-trained and experienced staff in order to ensure they are as painless as possible and accurate.

The vaccinations are $14 per shot.

For more information on the clinic, go online to http://www.vaxanation.com. The clinic at WWJH will take place in Room 604.

