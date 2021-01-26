Charles Keith Pilkinton, 63, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. He was born on Sunday, October 13, 1957 in Humble, Texas to Charles Pilkinton and Margie (Gunter) Pilkinton. Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Pilkinton, brother, Dennis Pilkinton. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Amanda Pilkinton and fiancée Juan Cuellar, Mary Pilkinton and Jimmy Devance; father, Charles Pilkinton; grandchildren, Billy Devance, Julia Devance; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside services for Charles will be held at Big Creek Cemetery on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Bro. Troy Moore officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

