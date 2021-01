The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 24, 2021:

Cameron, Jack Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Campbell, Steven Ray – Assault/Family Violence

Lewis, Deandre Travel – Public Intoxication

Montes, Celestino Espino – Driving While Intoxicated

Oneil, Joseph David – Parole Violation

Saucedo-Reyes, Yamileth – Assault on a Public Servant, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest

Sosa, Ezequil – Harassment

