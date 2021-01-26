Buchanan named 2020 Officer of the Year by Partnership Lake Houston

Sgt. Robert “Bucky” Buchanan was named the 2020 Officer of the Year – Outstanding Service Award for Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office by the Partnership Lake Houston organization. The award was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

“Sgt. Buchanan has been a shining star for our agency this year. He is a fantastic employee, a huge asset to our agency and is so deserving of this award and recognition. Let me tell you a little about him. Sgt. Buchanan was asked to take on a newly formed DWI & Traffic Enforcement Division. He was told you would be working nights, weekends and holidays with little ability to take off,” said Constable Hayden.

“He would also have several deputies under his wing that also need to be working during these times, in dangerous conditions (roadside interviews, intoxicated, etc.) and he, too, would need to be making cases himself, not just supervising,” the constable continued.

According to Hayden, Buchanan’s response was it was not a problem.

“Sgt. Buchanan has done very well, with over a hundred DWI arrests between himself and his team for 2020. Many, many lives have surely been saved thanks to Sgt. Buchanan’s efforts and leadership,” said Hayden. “Congratulation to Sgt. Buchanan! Thank you for your service to East Montgomery County and the surrounding areas.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

