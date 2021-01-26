City of Dayton recognizes Community Champions

Dayton ISD teachers, administrators and staff were recognized as Community Champions by the City of Dayton on Monday night. The award was a recognition of their dedication to Dayton ISD students, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured left to right are Alicia Cox, Dr. Jessica Johnson, Jake Walker, Dayton High School Principal Geoff McCracken and Mayor Caroline Wadzeck.

Dayton City Council recognized very deserving Community Champions Monday evening, January 25, at its regular Council meeting at the Council’s new chambers inside of Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St. 

The first of two awards went to Dayton ISD Teachers, Administrators, and Staff in sincere gratitude for their dedication to the students of Dayton ISD at all times, but especially during this time of pandemic. 

Dr. Jessica Johnson introduced two of the district’s exemplary teachers who were also named Teachers of the Year:  Elementary – Alicia Cox who is an instructional coach at Kimmie Brown Elementary; and Secondary – Jake Walker, who is an Ag teacher. 

The second award went to Dayton ISD Board of Trustee members who serve countless hours, giving valuable time and effort to improve the quality of our educational system. 

Board members CD Williams, Chris Shumaker, Thomas Payne, Linda Harris, Josh Day, Dr. Luke Chachere, and Kerri Bartee were named Community Champions and were commemorated for their dedicated service to Dayton ISD and the Dayton Community. 

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck (right) presents a Community Champion award to Dayton ISD’s Board of Trustees during the Jan. 25 Dayton City Council meeting. Not all board members are pictured, but the board includes CD Williams, Chris Shumaker, Thomas Payne, Linda Harris, Josh Day, Dr. Luke Chachere and Kerri Bartee.

