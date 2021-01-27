Liberty County’s election website ranks in state’s top 22 percent

The League of Women Voters of Texas has named Liberty County’s election website as outstanding.

The League of Women Voters of Texas recognized the Liberty County Elections Administrator and staff for its outstanding website, providing accurate, accessible, and useful voter information on a safe and secure election website.

Liberty County election website received top marks in their just-released survey of county election websites, conducted in October before the November 3 General Election.

Out of 254 county websites, the Texas League found 56 to be “outstanding,” 22 to be “very good” and 55 “good.” Liberty County ranked among the highest group.

The remaining 121 were rated “fair,” “bare minimum,” or “inadequate.”

Only 22 percent of counties rated “outstanding.”

There were 60 individual ballot styles and several items from the state that required that minute changes. The large number of ballot styles needed for the General Election was due to the May 2020 uniform elections being postponed until November because of the pandemic. On top of everything else, we had to contend with the coronavirus.

Although this plaque recognizes how the Liberty County Elections office staff performed well during 2020’s trying times, they all know the next election is just as important as the last.

The team is already hard at work preparing for the May 1, 2021 uniform elections.

“I am very proud of the hard work that Melanie (Croker) and Doc (Sikes) put in for the citizens of Liberty County,” said Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush.

