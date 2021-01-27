Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 25, 2021:

  • Allen, Brandon Lane – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Antoine, Dennis Ray Sr. – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon and Blue Warrant
  • Baker, Fisher Kade – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
  • Escamilla, Zuleima – Public Intoxication
  • Odom, Cody Lee – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Parsley, Megan Leigh Kay – Resisting Arrest
  • Rios, Luis Fidel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Stotts, Matthew Marquez-Demonze – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Robbery

Note: A mugshot for Luis Fidel Rios was not available as of 8:30 Wednesday, Jan. 27.

