Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 25, 2021:

Allen, Brandon Lane – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Antoine, Dennis Ray Sr. – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon and Blue Warrant

Baker, Fisher Kade – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Escamilla, Zuleima – Public Intoxication

Odom, Cody Lee – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Vehicle

Parsley, Megan Leigh Kay – Resisting Arrest

Rios, Luis Fidel – Driving While Intoxicated

Stotts, Matthew Marquez-Demonze – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Robbery

Note: A mugshot for Luis Fidel Rios was not available as of 8:30 Wednesday, Jan. 27.

