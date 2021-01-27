Beth Ayn Stevens, 52, of Liberty, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her residence. Ms. Stevens was born on November 22, 1968, to the late Francis Allen Sheffield and Deanna Dale Webb in Tyler, Texas. Ms. Stevens was a devoted mom and mimi. She was a faithful servant and a member of Hardin Baptist Church. She enjoyed riding horses and dancing. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Ms. Stevens is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Gregory Sheffield.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brittany Blanchard and husband Caleb of Hardin, Texas; sons, Dustin Stevens of Hardin, Texas, Austin Stevens and wife Kerri of Hardin, Texas; grandchildren, Chance, Brayden, Elizabeth, Kaden, Karder, Emmalee, Noah, Langston, James, Callie, other loving relatives and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Tony Hines officiating. Interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Chapel.



Honoring Ms. Stevens as pallbearers are Dustin Stevens, Austin Stevens, Caleb Blanchard, Chance Armstrong, Brayden Blanchard, and Devin Carbaugh. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beth Ayn Stevens please visit our Tribute Store.

