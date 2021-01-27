Wanda Faye Hock was born April 28, 1949 in Starks, Louisiana and passed away January 25, 2021 in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 71. Wanda was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Wanda loved everyone with her whole heart, and gave of her time and her compassion endlessly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack Ashworth and Maurine Howard Ashworth; daughter, Rhonda Liddell; brothers, William Ware and Michael Ashworth. Wanda is survived by the love of her life, and husband of 55 years, Andrew Hock; son, Leeroy Hock and wife Jessica; daughters, Lisa Grubaugh and husband Jim, and Donna Arie and husband Clay; son-in-law, John Liddell; grandchildren, Cory, Myra, Dylan, Isaiah, Alisha, Leyton, Justin, Michelle, and Austin; great grandchildren, JJ, Brody, Kyley, Brylee, Jaxson, Alva, Grant, Hamish, and Korbyn; numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at the First Baptist Church Grangerland with Pastor Jay McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in the Dry Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be: Dylan Kent, Cory Kent, Isaiah Shepherd, Justin Ross, Dale Hock, Roy Hock, Leyton Hock and Austin Hock.

