Sim Edward Abel, 76, of Liberty, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Livingston. He was born February 4, 1944 in Liberty to his late parents, Sim Abel, Sr. and Mandy Lee Nugent Abel.

Mr. Abel was a lifelong resident of Liberty and a faithful man of God. He worked in the oil field industry until his retirement.

Sim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jenny Crouthers Abel; grandson, Mikey Parrish and sisters, Tennie Abel Fregia, Betty Fregia and Renee’ Abel.

Survivors include his daughters, Tonya Parrish and her husband, Michael, Tracy Alpha and her husband, David and Joyce West and her husband, Kenneth; sons, Dewayne Fregia and his wife, Teddy, Delbert Fregia and his wife, Beverly, Donald Fregia, Louis Marcantel and his wife, Ashanda, Tony Marcantel and his wife, Christina, Timothy Fregia and his wife, Marsha; sisters, Patsy Ann Abel Harmon, and Lana Kay Abel Williams; brother, Sim “Bubba” Abel, Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his best friend Buddy.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Liberty. A service “in glorious celebration” will begin at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the church with Rev. James Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Wilderness Cemetery in Liberty.

Pallbearers will be Alan Gartner, Jon Kirkham, Bubba Crouthers, Cody Marcantel, Ruben Messer and Justan Hendrix. Honorary pallbearers will be Tank Parrish, Hunter Marcantel and Brent Fregia.

