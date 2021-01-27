George “Ronnie” Ronald Nixon, Sr. of New Waverly, Texas went to be with Jesus in his home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the age of 77. He was born March 15, 1943 in San Diego, California. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Annie Nixon, as well as his wife Shirley Baker Nixon.

Mr. Ronnie was a loving father, PawPaw, and a dear friend to many. He had a successful career, working as a boiler maker for Louisiana Pacific. After retiring from Louisiana Pacific, Mr. Nixon was able to work with his wife at their store, Nixon Superette, located in Punkin – Evergreen. Here, he and his wife were able to minister and get involved in the community. Years after his wife’s passing, he sold “the store,” and spent time at his ranch in Pine Valley. You could always count on Ronnie to make you smile with a sarcastic remark or silly joke… He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren on their ranch, and he loved loving animals. He will be forever missed by many.

Survivors include his daughter, Tambra “Tammy” Pursley and husband, Craig Pursley; son, George “Bubba” Nixon, Jr. and wife, Leslie; grandchildren, Amber Pursley, Craig “Boo” Pursley and wife, Cassie, Jr., Racheal Coffin and husband, Matthew, Joe Pursley and wife, Kayleigh, Melissa Pursley, Rebie Nixon and Realynn Nixon; great-grandchildren, Madilynn Coffin, Blake Pursley, Brantley Pursley, Fallynn Pursley, Abram Coffin, Cooper McFerrin, James Steel, Charlotte Pursley and Sage Pursley; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Hawthorne Baptist Church, New Waverly, Texas. Interment will follow at Pine Valley Cemetery, New Waverly, Texas.

