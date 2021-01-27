Earl Faust, age 78 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born February 20, 1942 in New Orleans, Louisiana to parents Hollis and Gladys Faust who preceded him in death along with his daughter, Tanya Lynn Hightower; sisters, Helen Mae Hayden and Carol Jean David; brother, Monel Faust; and great-grandsons, Evan and Ayden.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Faust; daughters, Connie Marie-Ann Ballard and husband Michael, Michele Deann Faust Cutrer; sons, Kenneth Wayne Faust and wife Stacy, Shawn Kurt Faust and wife Shelly; brother, Christopher Faust and wife Evon; along with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

A memorial service was held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Cornerstone Church, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cornerstone Church Mission Fund.

