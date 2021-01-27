Grace Beuton Sammons Hudgins passed away on January 21, 2021 in Woodville, Texas (105 years, 7 ½ months) born in Cushing OK. on June 4, 1915 to Callie Belle Carter and William Henley Sammons.

She is preceded in death by her husband Obie B. Hudgins and all her siblings including her four older sisters, Holly, Christine, Helen and Lyndal; and four younger brothers, George, Menes, Marland and William.

She and Obie married on March 9, 1936 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina Ann (predeceased husband Albert Roberts); son, Conrad Gregory (Lynda Lu); grandchildren, Renee Settlocker (John), Bruce Hudgins (Lori) and Gary Hudgins (Shelly); nine great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, many extended family members as well as many well loved friends.

She survived the Dust Bowl Days during the Great Depression while her father followed Oil Boom Towns as a cook. Her mother was a nurse. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School where she has the historic pleasure of meeting Helen Keller. Later she moved to Texas and met and married Obie. They lived in several towns before settling in Channelview. While Obie followed carpentry, she worked as a clerk at Flukinger’s Grocery Store for many years and was a wonderful cook! She also volunteered at Tyler County Hospital for several years.

She was always a smiling, friendly person to all and an inspiration to many.

A voice that could sing to the Heavens has gone silent.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

