May Lois Duran

May Lois was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi to Clell and Sallie Mae Sosebee and had two sisters, Lynn and Annie Ruth. May Lois’ father passed away when she was only three years old. H.D. Ballard became her step-dad and she gained two brothers, Mickey and John Robert Ballard.

May Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Ray; parents Sallie Mae and Clell Sosebee; step-dad H.D. Ballard; sister Lynn Moore; brothers Mickey and John Robert; son David Duran; grandsons David Duran, Jr., Erich Tappe, Joshua Duran, Brent Mitchell, Ethan Tiner; great-grandson Dalton Tappe.

The first time May Lois saw Ray, she was reported to say that he was the prettiest thing she’d ever seen. They were married on August 6, 1953 in Carthage, Mississippi, moved to Texas in 1955 and moved to Splendora in 1960. They lived in Splendora for the past 60 years where they raised their eight children and helped raise some of the grandkids and several neighborhood kids. May Lois and Ray have eight children, 26 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

May Lois accepted Christ as her savior during a Billy Graham crusade in Nashville, Tennessee when she was 16 years old. She and Ray devoted their lives to serving Christ, each other, their family and church. She served God and His church by teaching Sunday School for over 50 years, and was church clerk since 1980. She also served as an officer in the local, state and national Women’s Missionary Auxiliary. She took the GMA girls “under her wing” and worked diligently with them, helping them to learn Bible verses, how to grow up to serve the Lord, and to advance to their next level in GMA.

May Lois is survived by son Doug Duran; daughters Sara West and husband Gary, Becky Mitchell and husband Brent, Drenda Tappe and husband Junior, Carol VanDiest and husband Roger, Debbie Wilkie and husband Travis, Judy Powell and husband David; many other family members and friends, including her special friend, Margaret Keen and the loving and loyal ladies in her Sunday School class.

May Lois was known by many names: Mom, Memaw, Mrs. D., Mama, Big Memaw, Mama Love, MawMaw, and MOST important – Pop’s Sweetie. She had the kindest, most compassionate, gentle spirit, and truly had a heart for others and for God’s service.

Visitation for May Lois will be January 27, 2021, 6:00-8:00pm at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be January 28, 2021, 2:00pm at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, officiated by Pastor Paul Gothard and Jason Shilling.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please consider making a donation in memory of Mom to a ministry Mom and Dad were very passionate about: Love Worth Sharing Ministries, P.O. Box 630844 Nacogdoches, Texas 75963-0844.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

