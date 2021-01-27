Texas Emergency Hospital shines spotlight on COVID-19 Tech Stroyne

Texas Emergency Hospital has started a new program to highlight the achievements of employees. The hospital plans to routinely pick an employee who has earned a moment in the spotlight for their achievements, acts of kindness and generally being a good employee.

This week, the spotlight is on Lisa Stroyne, who joined the Texas Emergency Hospital team to help assist as a COVID-19 technician.

According to TEH spokesperson Jeremy Allen, Stroyne is amazing with staff and patients.

“Sometimes Lisa surprises staff members with flowers when she feels they have done a great job or just need a pick-me-up. Today she brought all of the COVID Hub Vaccine Clinic staff beautiful pink roses,” Allen said. “This was her way to show appreciation to everyone for the long hours, hard work and dedication to the community.”

Allen went on to say that TEH is proud to have Stroyne as part of the Hometown Healthcare Team.

“Lisa Stroyne is truly like a flower that helps us all to blossom every day,” he said.

For more information on Texas Emergency Hospital, go online to https://www.emergencyhospitals.care/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

