Dayton Garden Club hosting Daddy-Daughter Dance

The Dayton Garden Club is starting a new tradition with the creation of a Daddy-Daughter Dance on Feb. 19 at the Dayton Community Center. The three-hour dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

The dance is open to young ladies and their fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles and brothers (age 18 or older). In the event that one of the young ladies has a circumstance that has left her without a dance partner, Dayton police officers will be honored to stand in, said Kelsey Conner, president of Dayton Garden Club.

The ticket price is $18 for each person. For a father and daughter, the total cost is $36. For two daughters in a single family, the additional ticket will cost $15.

A limited number of tickets will be sold, so go online now to reserve your space. The link is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daddy-daughter-dance-tickets-137291477505.

According to Conner, the Dayton Garden Club is planning a similar mother-son event later this year.

For more information on the dance or the Dayton Garden Club, call Conner at 409-679-4946.

