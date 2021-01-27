Shooting under investigation in Moss Bluff

Liberty County sheriff’s investigators are still piecing together what led to a shooting in Moss Bluff that left one man with two gunshot wounds.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 27, deputies were dispatched to a home on CR 1331 following a 911 call. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found 46-year-old Moses Cormier suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and groin.

“He indicated to us that he had picked up his girlfriend and come home. When he got home, he says he observed a guy breaking into his shed. He exited his truck and was shot,” Ellington said. “Mr. Cormier became uncooperative with the sheriff’s deputies before he was airlifted to a hospital.”

According to Ellington, the shift in his demeanor left investigators to doubt his original account of how the shooting actually took place.

Investigators reportedly found a firearm on the scene that they believe was involved but found no evidence that anyone had attempted to break into the shed, he said.

No arrests have been made. Ellington said the investigation is continuing.

Ellington said Mr. Cormier is expected to recover from his injuries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

