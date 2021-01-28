Mark Alan Zimmerlee, 61, of Hardin, Texas passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Tennessee on March 17, 1959 to parents Joe Zimmerlee and Jean Johnson Zimmerlee.

Mark worked for the Federal Aviation Agency as an Air Traffic Controller before retiring. He loved airplanes and working for the FAA was the perfect job for him. Mark was a wonderful father and caretaker. He loved his family especially his grandchildren. In his younger years, Mark enjoyed drag racing and going to the race track. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed going to the gun range. He loved the mountains and remembered with fondness his time growing up in Tennessee. Mark will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Randall Zimmerlee; sisters Trudy Lynn McBride and Rhonda Jo Crain. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of over thirty years, Charlene Zimmerlee; daughter Dawn Rachal and husband Thomas; daughter Michelle Bort and husband Tim; grandchildren David Eaton, Cassie Jenkins and husband Tony, Codey Rachal and wife Cathryn, Michelle Rachal and Ashley Rachal; great-grandchildren Destiny Rachal, Evelyn Rachal, Aubrie Jenkins and Allayna Jenkins. In addition he leaves behind numerous cousins and other family members and friends.

Allison Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

