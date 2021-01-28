Professor and Graduate Victor Juarez Castro, Born in Cd. Mante Tamaulipas Mexico. His parents Victor Juarez Montante and Herlinda Castro Alvarez. He together with his wife Yolanda Ramirez Jimenez formed a family where they sought to glorify God, together with his daughters Dulce Yolanda, Liz Herlinda and Victoria Isabel, his grandchildren Damian Guillermo and Ismael de Jesus. He loved and enjoyed listening to and playing music, teaching and forming choirs, rondallas, and music groups. He liked to travel, sing and his favorite food was roast beef with charro beans. He and his wife Yolanda were married for 39 years and belonged to the Catholic Christian Family Movement group where they formed several couples, serving in various parish communities in Tampico, Madero, and Altamira. He lived his retreat of encounter with God of Cursillos de Cristiandad, Retiro de Acts, Retiro de Nueva Vida. He was characterized by always being happy and helping people with acts of kindness, joking, talking and sharing his experiences with people. Maestro Victor Juarez died on Sunday, January 24, 2021 in the city of Houston, Texas. His funeral will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Homes, from 5-8PM to 7:00 p.m. consecration to Mary with the Holy Rosary and the Mass of the body present at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Crosby Tx on Friday, January 29 to 10:30 am. To send flowers to Victor’s family, please visit our floral store.

Profesor y Licenciado Victor Juarez Castro, Nacio en Cd. Mante Tamaulipas Mexico. Sus padres Victor Juarez Montante y Herlinda Castro Alvarez. El junto a su esposa Yolanda Ramirez Jimenez formaron una familia donde buscaban glorificar a Dios, junto a sus hijas Dulce Yolanda, Liz Herlinda y Victoria Isabel, sus nietos Damian Guillermo e Ismael de Jesus. El amaba y disfrutaba escuchar y tocar la musica, ensenar y formar coros, rondallas, y grupos de musica. Le gustaba viajar, cantar y su comida favorita la carne asada con frijoles charros. El junto a su esposa Yolanda estuvieron 39 anos de casados y pertenecieron al grupo del Movimiento Famillar Cristiano Catolico donde formaron a varios matrimonios, siriviendo en varias comunidades parroquiales en Tampico, Madero, y Altamira. Vivio su retiro de encuentro con Dios de Cursillos de Cristiandad, Retiro de Acts, Retiro de Nueva Vida. El se caracterizo por siempre estar alegre y ayudar a las personas con actos de bondad, bromear, platicar y compartir sus experiencias con la gente. El Maestro Victor Juarez fallecio el dia domingo 24 de Enero del 2021 en la ciudad de Houston Texas. Su funeral sera el jueves 28 de Enero del 2021 en Sterling Funeral Homes, de 5-8PM a las 7 consagracion a Maria con el santo Rosario y la misa de cuerpo presente en la Iglesia de Sagrado Corazon en Crosby Tx el Viernes 29 de Enero a las 10:30am.

