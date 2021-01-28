Vela Juanita Stivers Fenley, 78 Years, of Lufkin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Vela Juanita Stivers Fenley was born in Lufkin, Texas on July 13, 1942. She was the firstborn of O.D. and Pauline Stivers. Those who knew her, knew that early on, her father nicknamed her Bill: a name that stuck. She married her childhood sweetheart, Robert Fenley on May 30, 1959 that grew into a loving marriage of 67 years. Bill enjoyed nature and was a farm-girl at heart. She was a life-long member of her beloved church, Dunn’s Chapel Church of Christ. What she loved the most and what made her the most proud was her family; who brought her immense pride and joy. Granny was a doting mother and grandmother who could often be seen at ballgames and recitals, cheering on each and every one. She was always the center of every family gathering and she was cherished. Her gentle spirit and love for the Lord shone through in everything she said and did. One could often find Granny humming hymns to herself thoughout the day. She was such and encourager who loved to smile and would cover her mouth to giggle. Granny could always find the best in everyone and she was adored by all who knew her, family and friends alike.

Vela is survived by husband, Robert; children, Brenda Kee of Conroe, Bobby and Gwendy Fenley of Conroe, David and Melissa Fenley of Lufkin, Pam Weeks of Lufkin and her “big friend” Bobby McAdams of Coldspring; grandchildren, Josh and Halee Kee, Justin Kee and his little friend Amber LaBar; Rob and Haley Fenley, Garrett Fenley, Kaleb and Nicole Fenley, Sadie and Keven McGee; Corbyn and Taylor Weeks, Chase Weeks; great grandchildren, Jordan; Brooke; Jade; River, Tryston, Fabre, Fenley Ann; sister, Vivian Glass of Lufkin; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Vela was preceded in death by her parents, O.D. and Pauline Stivers; grandchildren, Cendi and Wendi Fenley.

Graveside Service for Vela (Bill) Fenley will be held at Aldredge Cemetery in Lufkin on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Bob Owen officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vela Juanita (Stivers) Fenley, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

