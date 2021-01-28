Sara Michelle Fontenot, 34, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, April 2, 1986 in Baytown, Texas. Sara was preceded in death by her uncle, Robert Boultinghouse, grandparents, Gene Boultinghouse, Billie Bonds, Gary Bonds, Joann Fontenot. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents Steve and Linda Fontenot; daughter, Kaylin Parker; brother, Brandon Fontenot and wife April Smith; sister, Aja Bonsall and husband Joe; grandmother, Sondra Boultinghouse; grandfather, Joseph Fontenot; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, along with other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Sara will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home time pending.

