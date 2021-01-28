Stephanie Nash, 61, of Liberty, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown, Texas. Ms. Nash was born on August 31, 1959, to the late Sidney Daniel Nash and Sally Elizabeth Johnson in Richmond, Texas. Ms. Nash was a retired production supervisor for TDCJ. She was the best aunt to all her nieces and nephews and treated them as her own. Friends would immediately become family. She was a faithful servant and a blessing to all who loved her. She was generous with her time and resources and always met the needs of others. She was involved in the daily lives of her family and friends and was known to “boss” everybody. Ms. Nash loved playing card games including pokeno and bunco. She was fanatically passionate about the Houston Astros. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Ms. Nash is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Sally Nash.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving sister, Lynntu Birdwell and husband Buddy of Raywood, Texas, niece, Jennifer Renee Butcher and husband Sonny of Dayton, Texas; nephew, Randall Allen Birdwell and wife Mayra of Jasper, Texas; great-niece Sidney Elizabeth Butcher; great-nephew, Slaiden Allen Birdwell; first cousin that was more like a brother, Thomas “Pokey” Wallace and wife Beverly of Huntington, Texas; many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of loving friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to Tabitha Rogers for her loving care towards Ms. Stephanie.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Friday, January 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Sims Rocky Hill Cemetery in Huntington, Texas with Pastor Leslie Gaines officiating.



Honoring Ms. Nash as pallbearers will be Randall Birdwell, Sonny Butcher, Kade Brett, B.J. Whitehead, Marvin Taylor, Andrew McCreight, and JT Greak.



Honorary pallbearers are Thomas “Pokey” Wallace, J.R. Nash, Fred Marberry, Daniel Marberry, Tommy Birdwell, J.B. Marberry, John Marberry, and Buddy Birdwell. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Nash please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

