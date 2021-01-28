“Heaven has welcomed an angel!!! Kevin J. Cable left our world on 1.21.2021 after a long illness which he battled courageously. Kevin is one of eight siblings and was the “go to guy” within our family. Kevin offered unconditional love and support to all of those whom he cherished and we are grateful and very proud to call him brother. His sense of humor was second to none and his presence will be missed. We have found some comfort in knowing that Kevin now resides with our parents, O.L. Cable and Sandra B. Cable , as well as those family members that have preceded him in passing. Until we meet again brother… I do and always will adore you.



Mr. Cable was born on June 4, 1960. He was an accounts payable specialist for 20 years. Mr. Cable was a resident of Houston, TX.



Mr. Cable was born on June 4, 1960. He was an accounts payable specialist for 20 years. Mr. Cable was a resident of Houston, TX.

